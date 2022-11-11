Police officers were called to Skegby Road, Kirkby, on Tuesday, November 8, shortly after 5.40pm, “following reports of a disturbance”.

One man was taken to hospital after reportedly being hit with a pole to the shoulder.

The suspect reportedly then fled the scene before officers arrived.

Skegby Road, Kirkby.

The man is described as being white, aged in their 20s and wearing a dark blue hooded top and dark trousers.

Anyone with any information or CCTV footage is being urged to come forward and speak to officers.

Detective Sergeant Matt Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a nasty attack.

“Thankfully the victim is not thought to have suffered any life-altering injuries, but he and his family have no doubt been left shaken by the incident.”