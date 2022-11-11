Man hurt after being hit with metal pole in Kirkby 'disturbance'
Detectives are appealing for information after a man was attacked with a metal pole.
Police officers were called to Skegby Road, Kirkby, on Tuesday, November 8, shortly after 5.40pm, “following reports of a disturbance”.
One man was taken to hospital after reportedly being hit with a pole to the shoulder.
The suspect reportedly then fled the scene before officers arrived.
Most Popular
The man is described as being white, aged in their 20s and wearing a dark blue hooded top and dark trousers.
Anyone with any information or CCTV footage is being urged to come forward and speak to officers.
Detective Sergeant Matt Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a nasty attack.
“Thankfully the victim is not thought to have suffered any life-altering injuries, but he and his family have no doubt been left shaken by the incident.”
Anyone with any information or CCTV footage is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 530 of November 8, 2022, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.