Kirkby man charged after throwing knives seized during knife crime team stop search in Mansfield Woodhouse

The weapons were recovered, along with other knives and a quantity of drugs suspected to be amphetamine, after officers carried out the stop in Leeming Lane South, Mansfield Woodhouse, on Monday, November 7.

Police Constable Dean Fenton, of Nottinghamshire Police’s county knife crime team, said: “We know the horrific consequences knife crime can have on families and whole communities which is why we treat it with such seriousness as a force and why we remain completely focused on doing everything we can to keep people safe and prevent knife crime before it happens.”