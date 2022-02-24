Man charged after victim stabbed multiple times in his car in Mansfield

Police said the 38-year-old victim suffered wounds to his leg and was also struck in the head and back as he sat in a stationary car in Hall Street, Mansfield, on February 17, 2022, just before 8.30pm.

Luan Tafa has now been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent in connection with the attack.

The 35-year-old, of Clumber Street, Mansfield, remains in police custody, awaiting a court appearance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The attack happened on Hall Street, Mansfield.

A further 35-year-old man, also arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Officers previously arrested six men on suspicion of assault after tracking a car seen in the vicinity of the attack.

They have all been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Jo Eaton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a violent assault that left a man in hospital with some injuries that were significant, but thankfully not life-threatening.

“Officers have been working tirelessly to identify who was involved and we are pleased to have been able to charge someone in connection with this incident.

“Stopping knife crime is one of our key priorities as a force, so we will continue to investigate all lines of enquiry to stop incidents like this from happening on our streets and bring offenders to justice.”