Traffic warden hurt after being punched and pushed off her motorbike in Mansfield town centre

The woman was reportedly punched in the helmet and pushed off her motorbike by a man, while she was doing her job.

The victim suffered an injury to her leg from the assault, which happened on January 18, at about 5.50pm, although police have only just released details.

Police have now released an image of someone they would like to speak to in connection with the incident on Bridge Street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are keen to speak to this man, or anyone who may know who he is.

Footage taken from the traffic warden’s body-worn camera shows the moment the incident happened.

The woman is understood to have been assaulted by one man, after being approached by a group of people.

The suspect is described as white. He was wearing a black coat with a hood and was riding a pushbike.

PC Ryan Frew-McGill, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We’d encourage anyone who was close to Bridge Street at the time this incident took place, or who has any idea who could have been involved, to please come forward straight away.

“If you recognise the man pictured in the body-worn camera footage, it’s extremely important you get in touch with the police, quoting incident number 552 of January 18, 2022.”