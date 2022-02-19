The victim was sat in a stationary car in Hall Street, when he was attacked shortly before 8.30pm on Thursday.

Officers investigating what happened later tracked a car seen in the vicinity of the attack and arrested six men on suspicion of assault.

They remain in police custody.

Nottinghamshire police.

The victim suffered wounds to his leg, back and neck but his condition is not believed to be life threatening.

Detective Sergeant Lauren Morgan, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a violent assault that left a man in hospital with some significant injuries.

“Thanks to some very efficient police work we were soon able to track down multiple suspects and bring them into custody.

“On the rare occasions where incidents like this happen, we will deploy whatever resources are necessary to investigate what happened and detain suspects as quickly as possible.

“Our investigation continues, and I would urge anyone who witnessed what happened to contact us by calling 101 quoting incident 702 of 17 February.”