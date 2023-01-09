Man charged after car stolen during Mansfield Woodhouse burglary led to ‘short pursuit’

A set of car keys were taken after intruders broke into a house in Digby Court, Mansfield.

They were then used to open and drive away a locked car parked outside in the early hours of Wednesday, January 4.

Digby Court, Mansfield Woodhouse.

After a short pursuit, the car was brought to a halt in Chesterfield Road North, Mansfield and a suspect was arrested.

Christopher Jenkins-Coupe has since been charged with charged with burglary, failing to stop, driving without a licence and driving with no insurance.

Jenkins-Coupe, of no fixed address, has appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court, where his case was adjourned to Nottingham Crown Court on February 2.

The 35-year-old was remanded in custody.

Detective Constable Dave Smith, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Burglary is an incredibly serious offence that can sadly have a really detrimental impact on people’s lives.

“Everyone should be able to feel safe in their own home, which is why the force is so committed to ensuring anyone suspected of violating this rule is put before the courts.