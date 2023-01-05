Car stolen in Mansfield Woodhouse burglary recovered after ‘short pursuit’

Nottinghamshire Police were called to Digby Court, Mansfield Woodhouse, following reports a house had been broken into.

A set of car keys were taken in the burglary, on January 4, at about 3.50am, and used to steal a car parked on the driveway outside.

A police spokesman said: “Officers sighted the vehicle shortly afterwards on Debdale Lane, Mansfield, and told the driver to pull over.

Digby Court, Mansfield Woodhouse.

“When the driver ignored these demands, a short pursuit took place, with multiple police cars eventually managing to box in the vehicle in Chesterfield Road North, Mansfield.”

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary, failing to stop, driving without a licence and driving with no insurance.

Detective Constable Dave Smith, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thanks to the skilful response our officers, we were able to track down and recover a car stolen earlier that day.

“The vehicle was taken from outside a house, after intruders broke into the property with the intention of taking the car keys and making off into the night.

“Burglary is an incredibly invasive crime that can really impact people’s lives and unfortunately make them feel less safe in their own homes.

“This behaviour is simply unacceptable and will never be tolerated by Nottinghamshire Police, which works tirelessly to eradicate crimes of this nature from our communities.

“We have arrested a suspect in connection with this incident, but our inquiries remain ongoing.”

