The victim was found outside Mansfield's Sir John Cockle pub.

Police were called to Sutton Road on Friday, January 6, at about 11pm, following reports a man had been attacked.

Nottinghamshrie Poice said: “The victim, a man in his 50s, lost consciousness after suffering a serious head injury during the incident outside the Sir John Cockle pub.

“Emergency services then attended the scene and the man was taken to hospital where he remains in a potentially life-threatening condition.”

A 39-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Detective Sergeant Katie Hurrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a nasty assault that left a man in hospital in a serious condition.

“Nottinghamshire Police condemns all acts of violent behaviour and will never tolerate crimes of this nature taking place in our communities.

“This incident took place in the smoking area outside the pub, at a time when there will have been people in the close vicinity.”

