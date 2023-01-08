News you can trust since 1952
Man left in life-threatening condition after attack outside popular Mansfield pub

Detectives have made an arrest after a man was attacked and left unconscious outside a popular Mansfield pub.

By Jon Ball
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Jan 2023, 12:23pm
The victim was found outside Mansfield's Sir John Cockle pub.
The victim was found outside Mansfield's Sir John Cockle pub.

Police were called to Sutton Road on Friday, January 6, at about 11pm, following reports a man had been attacked.

Nottinghamshrie Poice said: “The victim, a man in his 50s, lost consciousness after suffering a serious head injury during the incident outside the Sir John Cockle pub.

“Emergency services then attended the scene and the man was taken to hospital where he remains in a potentially life-threatening condition.”

A 39-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Detective Sergeant Katie Hurrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a nasty assault that left a man in hospital in a serious condition.

“Nottinghamshire Police condemns all acts of violent behaviour and will never tolerate crimes of this nature taking place in our communities.

“This incident took place in the smoking area outside the pub, at a time when there will have been people in the close vicinity.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 816 of January 6, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.