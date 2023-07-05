Annesley Woodhouse man banned for refusing blood test as he lay injured in A&E

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court watched video footage of a groggy and confused Sam Greasley as he lay on a gurney at Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham, on December 27, at 6.20am.

Lauren Hemsley, prosecuting, said a doctor confirmed there was no medical reason why he could not provide a sample, but Greasley refused on “medical grounds” and said he had just had some morphine.

He said: “I will answer that question when the results come back. I can't believe you just asked me that.”

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Ms Hemsley said: “It was a deliberate refusal. The procedure was fully explained to him.”

The court heard police found 22-year-old Greasley at the side of the road, while his car was on fire in the treeline, and he failed a breath test.

Greasley, of Forest Road, Annesley Woodhouse, admitted failing to provide a sample to police.

Debra Bell, mitigating, said Greasley, of previous good character, sustained a broken collar bone and wrist, a lacerated lip and broken teeth, as well as a “significant concussion”.

She said: “He doesn’t remember anything about the day. He was going to stay the night at his friend’s house, but due to a health condition he had to go home. No-one else was involved in the accident.

“I was almost of the opinion he might have a reasonable excuse. I would strongly submit this is of a lower category. He had a genuinely-held belief he didn’t have to provide.”

She said he needs his driving licence to drive to work as a sales support manager and to travel for regular hospital appointments.

Ms Bell said afterwards Greasley cleaned up the debris from the accident, apologised to the owner of the driveway where it happened, and thanked the officer who quizzed him for his help.

She said he is still feeling the after-effects of the concussion, adding: “He is genuinely sorry that this happened.”