Man arrested in Mansfield after imitation firearm seized by police
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police were called to Midworth Street, at around 11.50am on Thursday, July 25, after receiving reports of a man entering a shop with a firearm tucked in his waistband.
Firearms officers quickly attended the scene where they arrested a suspect and seized an imitation firearm.
A 19-year-old man was detained on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
He remains in police custody.
Sergeant Ryan Lewis, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “As the public should be able to expect, our officers will always take immediate and robust action whenever we receive reports of a suspected firearm or knife being seen.
“This incident should serve as a warning to anyone who carries a weapon – and that includes those who choose to carry an imitation firearm – that we will treat reports of this nature extremely seriously to help keep people safe.
“Brandishing any kind of firearm in a public place is an incredibly serious offence and will always be met with swift action by Nottinghamshire Police.
“We have arrested a suspect as part of this investigation, but our enquiries remain ongoing, so we’d ask anyone who has any information that could assist us to get in touch with the police on 101, quoting incident 266 of 25 July 2024, or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”