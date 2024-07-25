Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers seized a BB gun and arrested a man after responding to calls about an altercation in Mansfield after reports of a man entering a shop with a firearm tucked in his waistband.

Police were called to Midworth Street, at around 11.50am on Thursday, July 25, after receiving reports of a man entering a shop with a firearm tucked in his waistband.

Firearms officers quickly attended the scene where they arrested a suspect and seized an imitation firearm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 19-year-old man was detained on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Police were called to Midworth Street. Image: Google Maps.

He remains in police custody.

Sergeant Ryan Lewis, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “As the public should be able to expect, our officers will always take immediate and robust action whenever we receive reports of a suspected firearm or knife being seen.

“This incident should serve as a warning to anyone who carries a weapon – and that includes those who choose to carry an imitation firearm – that we will treat reports of this nature extremely seriously to help keep people safe.

“Brandishing any kind of firearm in a public place is an incredibly serious offence and will always be met with swift action by Nottinghamshire Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad