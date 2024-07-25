Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police investigating a road traffic collision in Mansfield have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Emergency services were called to Jubilee Way North at 7.30pm on Sunday, July 21 after a woman was hit by a silver car.

The driver briefly stopped at the scene, but then fled, making no attempt to stop and speak with the victim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision left the victim with multiple broken bones including her foot, ankle and ribs.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was hurt in a traffic collision in Mansfield. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Investigators would like to speak to anyone who witnessed what happened or who has dash cam footage of the incident.

Police staff investigator Claire Celino said: “This was a nasty collision that left a woman with multiple injuries in hospital.

"We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time or anyone that may have dash cam footage of the collision or the lead up to it.”