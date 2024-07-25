Witness appeal after pedestrian hurt in Mansfield collision
Emergency services were called to Jubilee Way North at 7.30pm on Sunday, July 21 after a woman was hit by a silver car.
The driver briefly stopped at the scene, but then fled, making no attempt to stop and speak with the victim.
The collision left the victim with multiple broken bones including her foot, ankle and ribs.
Investigators would like to speak to anyone who witnessed what happened or who has dash cam footage of the incident.
Police staff investigator Claire Celino said: “This was a nasty collision that left a woman with multiple injuries in hospital.
"We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time or anyone that may have dash cam footage of the collision or the lead up to it.”
Anyone with dash cam footage or information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 594 of 21 July 2024.