Man arrested after woman dies in Forest Town collision

Police said the woman pedestrian was found unconscious on Newlands Road.

Medics and officers attended, but she died at the scene a short time later.

Police said damage had also been caused to a garden fence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newlands Road, Forest Town.

Officers then searched the area and found a vehicle believed to have been involved.

Sergeant Craig Luckett, from Nottinghamshire Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “We are working hard to determine the circumstances of this incident, where a woman who was a pedestrian lost her life.

“Her family has been informed.”

A 36-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, has been released on bail pending further investigation.

Sgt Luckett said: “We are now appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage, CCTV, or information to get in touch on 101.”

The incident is believed to have happened on Sunday, September 26, at about 10.10pm.