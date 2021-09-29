Man arrested after woman dies in Forest Town collision

A woman pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Forest Town.

By Jon Ball
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 8:14 am

Police said the woman pedestrian was found unconscious on Newlands Road.

Medics and officers attended, but she died at the scene a short time later.

Police said damage had also been caused to a garden fence.

Newlands Road, Forest Town.

Officers then searched the area and found a vehicle believed to have been involved.

Sergeant Craig Luckett, from Nottinghamshire Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “We are working hard to determine the circumstances of this incident, where a woman who was a pedestrian lost her life.

“Her family has been informed.”

A 36-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, has been released on bail pending further investigation.

Sgt Luckett said: “We are now appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage, CCTV, or information to get in touch on 101.”

The incident is believed to have happened on Sunday, September 26, at about 10.10pm.

