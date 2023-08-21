News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels

Mamba and cash found on mobile phone theft suspect arrested in Mansfield

A man wanted in connection with a theft was found with a bag of Mamba and cash when officers located him in Mansfield.
By John Smith
Published 21st Aug 2023, 12:11 BST- 1 min read

Officers spotted the wanted man in Nottingham Road on Thursday, August 17 at around 3.40pm.

Police were looking for him in connection with a mobile phone theft.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When he was searched, they came across a bag containing multiple wraps of suspected Mamba, cash, and a burner phone.

Police found wraps of mamba on a man they arrested in MansfieldPolice found wraps of mamba on a man they arrested in Mansfield
Police found wraps of mamba on a man they arrested in Mansfield
Most Popular
Read More
Sutton woman ordered to tackle drugs misuse after stealing coffee and cheese

The 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft as well as possession with intent to supply a class B drug.

Neighbourhood Inspector Kylie Davies said: “Mamba is a drug that can cause serious harm to users leaving them in a zombified state.

“This was a great result by officers who have taken a quantity of this drug out of circulation and arrested a man with intent to supply.

“We have also arrested him on suspicion of a mobile phone theft.”