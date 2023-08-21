Mamba and cash found on mobile phone theft suspect arrested in Mansfield
Officers spotted the wanted man in Nottingham Road on Thursday, August 17 at around 3.40pm.
Police were looking for him in connection with a mobile phone theft.
When he was searched, they came across a bag containing multiple wraps of suspected Mamba, cash, and a burner phone.
The 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft as well as possession with intent to supply a class B drug.
Neighbourhood Inspector Kylie Davies said: “Mamba is a drug that can cause serious harm to users leaving them in a zombified state.
“This was a great result by officers who have taken a quantity of this drug out of circulation and arrested a man with intent to supply.
“We have also arrested him on suspicion of a mobile phone theft.”