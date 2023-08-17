Police use local knowledge to corner suspected drug dealer in Sutton cemetery

Officers from the Ashfield Operation Reacher team were on patrol in an unmarked car in Willowbridge Lane, Sutton when they observed two men completing a deal.

They pursued a suspect in the direction of Huthwaite and called in reinforcements after tracking him down in a car park off Ashleigh Avenue.

After seeing officers approaching, the man jumped over a wall and straight into the hands of other officers who had used local knowledge to position themselves in the nearby cemetery.

Cash and mobile phones were seized from the man, as well as drugs. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

When officers carried out a search of the suspect they found suspected cocaine and heroin, cannabis, drug dealing equipment, cash and mobile phones.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of cannabis.

Sergeant Paul Peatfield, of the Ashfield Operation Reacher team, said: “This was a great example of officers using their local knowledge of the area to complete an excellent bit of work.

“After observing a suspected drug deal taking place, officers called in reinforcements who placed themselves in the perfect spot to make an arrest.

“Patrols like this in unmarked vehicles are an important part of the work we do every day.