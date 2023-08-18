Sutton woman ordered to tackle drug misuse after stealing coffee and cheese

News you can trust since 1952
A Sutton woman who handed back one jar after stealing more than £100 of coffee and cheese from a shop has been ordered to tackle her drug misuse, a court has heard.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 18th Aug 2023, 13:48 BST- 1 min read

Kate Draycott was challenged by a member of staff at the Co-op on Alfreton Road, on February 25, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.

She said: "I've only got one jar of coffee," and handed it back, but refused to show the shop worker the contents of her bag.

A check of the CCTV showed Draycott filling her bag with over £100 of cheese and coffee which can easily be resold.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.Mansfield Magistrates Court.
The court heard she has 38 previous convictions for 77 offences, more than half of which are for theft and kindred offences.

She was last in trouble in May last year when she was jailed for shop theft and breaching court orders.

Draycott, who represented herself, said: "I was going through a rough time. I was clean and had sorted myself out. I lost my dad. I relapsed. I am sorry."

Draycott, aged 37, of Carsic Road, Sutton, admitted theft when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on August 1.

Sentencing was adjourned for probation reports until Thursday when she arrived late, and admitted breaching court bail.

She told magistrates she didn’t have bus fare and had been waiting for a lift to court.

She received a 12 month community order with a six month drug rehabilitation requirement and 10 rehabilitation days. She was fined £80 and ordered to pay £180 compensation to the store.

This will be added to the £2,260 she already owes the court.