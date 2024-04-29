Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The decision was made to pull the car over in Jubilee Way South over concerns about the way it was being driven.

Shortly after approaching the car to speak to the driver, the knife crime team noticed a locking knife at the back of the vehicle.

Following this spot, which happened around 7.10pm on Thursday, April 24, officers decided to carry out further searches.

This resulted in quantities of cocaine, crack cocaine and cannabis being discovered inside the vehicle.

Checks on the driver then also suggested they were lacking both a valid driving licence and the correct insurance.

A 31-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife, and possession of Class A and Class B drugs.

The suspect was also arrested on suspicion of driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

Sergeant Jonny Groves, of Nottinghamshire Police’s county knife crime team, said: “Nobody wants knives or other bladed weapons out in their communities, so that’s precisely why the knife crime team is deployed each day.

“Our main goal is to identify potential knife carriers and take dangerous weapons off the streets whenever we leave the station to carry out our patrols.

“On this occasion, we were able to pull a suspect over to question them about their driving, but then inadvertently come across a knife as well as quantities of drugs.