Despite officers switching on their blue lights, the car didn’t stop, with a short pursuit taking place.

This carried on for a few minutes, until the driver pulled up and got out – leaving the vehicle to damage a police car when it rolled back.

The driver then ran into a property in Alcock Avenue, where a suspect was detained, shortly before 11.40am on Wednesday, February 21.

Searches were carried out by the officers in attendance, which led to a combat-style knife being recovered from inside the vehicle.

No drugs were found following the stop, although police did seize multiple phones.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife in a public place, failing to stop, and criminal damage.

PC Matthew Storor, of the county knife crime team, said: “Our regular patrols allow our team to be out on the roads and follow up suspicious activity.

“After receiving intelligence suggesting a car could have links to drug supply, we followed this up and were able to recover a knife from inside the vehicle.

“Despite no drugs being discovered in this instance, it provided a good example of why the knife crime team investigates suggestions of drug activity.

“While targeting knife-carriers is our main goal, we do also target those with perceived links to drug dealing, as the two do often go hand in hand.