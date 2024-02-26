News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING

Blade seized following knife crime team car stop in Mansfield

The county knife team were patrolling through Mansfield when they saw a vehicle with reported links to drug activity.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 26th Feb 2024, 09:23 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Despite officers switching on their blue lights, the car didn’t stop, with a short pursuit taking place.

This carried on for a few minutes, until the driver pulled up and got out – leaving the vehicle to damage a police car when it rolled back.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The driver then ran into a property in Alcock Avenue, where a suspect was detained, shortly before 11.40am on Wednesday, February 21.

Most Popular
Nottinghamshire knife crime team.Nottinghamshire knife crime team.
Nottinghamshire knife crime team.

Searches were carried out by the officers in attendance, which led to a combat-style knife being recovered from inside the vehicle.

No drugs were found following the stop, although police did seize multiple phones.

Read More
Ashfield MP Anderson suspended from Conservatives following 'anti-Islamic rant'

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife in a public place, failing to stop, and criminal damage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

PC Matthew Storor, of the county knife crime team, said: “Our regular patrols allow our team to be out on the roads and follow up suspicious activity.

“After receiving intelligence suggesting a car could have links to drug supply, we followed this up and were able to recover a knife from inside the vehicle.

“Despite no drugs being discovered in this instance, it provided a good example of why the knife crime team investigates suggestions of drug activity.

“While targeting knife-carriers is our main goal, we do also target those with perceived links to drug dealing, as the two do often go hand in hand.

“We’re pleased to see that our patrols have resulted in a knife being taken off the streets and a suspect being arrested in connection with this incident.”