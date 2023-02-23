Mansfield man’s three shoplifting sprees sparked by hard drug addiction

Nathan Smith stole more than £1,400 of goods from Tesco Extra, on Jubilee Way South, Oak Tree, Mansfield, between December 17 and January 16, including a Hoover, two air fryers, booze and joints of meat, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Nicole Baugham, prosecuting, said Smith also targeted Aldi and Farmfoods in the same area before he was arrested.

She said some of the offences were committed within 10 days of him receiving a community order, imposed for 10 thefts from the same store.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

However, the court heard, aside from these offences he only has one previous conviction, for an unrelated matter, which dates back to 2016.

Arjun Madahar, mitigating, said Smith, aged 28, deserved full credit for his early guilty pleas to the thefts.

He said: “These offences were out of character until late last year.

“He has fallen into drug addiction. He began using heroin and cocaine one-and-a-half years ago. He found himself homeless and couldn't realistically comply with the community order and then further offences were committed.

“He has been on remand for three weeks. He has secured a methadone script. He started on a 30-milligram dose and is already on 20mg and that will hopefully reduce even more.

“Having seen him in custody today, he certainly appears a lot healthier. The drugs seem to be working their way out of his system.

"He has a supportive family who have basically said, ‘We will have you back when you have everything sorted’.”

He said Smith, a dad-of-one, has already served three weeks on remand.

“Clearly he has a lot to hang on to,” Mr Madahar said. “There is a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Magistrates revoked the community order and jailed Smith for 36 weeks.