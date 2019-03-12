Knife-wielding thug injures woman during terrifying robbery attempt in Kirkby

Police are hunting a masked thug who injured a woman with a knife as he tried to steal her mobile phone.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “We’re investigating a report of a knifepoint robbery which happened in Wesley Street, Annesley Woodhouse, on Thursday, March 7, at about 3.05pm.

Wesley Street, Annesley Woodhouse. Picture: Google Maps.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Murder trial told Mansfield toddler was beaten, poisoned and left to die

Mansfield firm wins £4m student beds deal



“A woman was approached by a man who tried to take her phone.

“When she resisted the man pulled out a knife from his sock and scratched her on the arm with it.

“The victim managed to run away up Wesley Street where a car stopped to see if she was okay.

“The offender, who fled the scene on foot, is described as being aged 25-27, about 5ft 5in and of medium build.

“He was wearing a peaked black cap, a dark-coloured jacket with the hood up and black jogging bottoms which had a white Nike logo on the left side. His face was covered by a black handkerchief with white spots on.

“Our enquiries are ongoing.

“We’re appealing for anyone who saw what happened, any drivers who may have recorded dashcam footage of the incident or anyone who has any information which could help us with our enquiries to get in touch.

“We’ve also increased patrols in the area to provide reassurance to local residents.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 399 of March 8, 2019, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

READ MORE:

Dad’s anger at samurai sword sentence

Knife amnesty aims to stop criminals getting hands on weapons

