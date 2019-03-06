'Disgusting' sentence for youth who held samurai sword to Glapwell boy's stomach in Mansfield

A Glapwell dad said he felt "disgusted" by the "slap on the wrist punishment" handed to a youth who held a samurai sword to his son's stomach in Mansfield.

The 42-year-old who cannot be named for legal reasons said he was "fuming" when he was told the youth received a referral order to a Youth Offender Panel and would pay court costs of £85.

The Youth Offender Panel is made out of members of the community who will agree a contact with the offender, which could involved unpaid work, an apology and promises about future behaviour.

The concerned dad said the sentence was not enough and is now asking for more to be done to deter teenagers from carrying knives.

The man said his 17-year-old son was out with friends near Spider Park, Mansfield, when the youth held the sword to his stomach in January.

He said: "It is just scary to think what could have happened.

"My son could have gone out that day and never came back.

"He didn't go out for ages after it happened, he was looking over his shoulder, it's not fair.

"Justice has not been done.

"People with knives in public which have intent to use it should go to prison, it would make the lads think.

"More should be done to clamped down on it - I know lads who have been in fights at a football game who have been given prison sentences."

The offender was charged with threatening a person with an offensive weapon in public, possession of a blade in public, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 and affray.

The samurai sword was also forfeited.