Mansfield-based furniture firm awarded £4m contract

A Mansfield-based furniture manufacturer has been awarded a £4million contract on two state-of-the-art student accommodation schemes.

Deanestor, based at Crown Farm Industrial Estate, has been awarded the contract to provide more than 1,200 student beds in two schemes at Exeter and Cardiff.

The firm will supply and fit bespoke furniture for the en-suite bedrooms, studios and penthouses for The Depot in Exeter, contracted for firm Sir Robert McAlpine.

This mixed-use, eight-storey scheme will provide 601 student beds, retail space and communal facilities including study spaces, games room and lounge.

Construction is also advancing on The West Wing in Cardiff, with Deanestor working with firm Galliford Try on the 10-storey development.

William Tonkinson, managing director of Deanestor, said: “We are delighted to be working with Mace, Galliford Try and Sir Robert McAlpine on these much-needed and high specification student residences.

Copyright - Mace.

“We undertook extensive product development work with Mace which included a high level of design engagement and the production of sample rooms to create a range of bedroom and kitchen furniture options which can be rolled out on multiple schemes.

“The furniture is designed to maximise storage space, provide a high level of aesthetics for an exemplary student experience, and give long-term durability.”

Deanestor worked with firm Mace to develop a range of student bedroom and kitchen furniture for use on multiple schemes.

The bedroom range includes three-quarter size double beds with integral storage, wardrobes, desks, book cases and shelving.

Oliver Gardiner, development director at Mace said: “We have had a very positive relationship with Deanestor from the earliest design stages.

“Their team has been responsive and professional, working with us to develop a range of furniture options which combine longevity, value and a high standard of aesthetics to create a fresh and modern appearance for the bedrooms.

“We visited the Deanestor factory which was impressive and gave us the reassurance that the capabilities, logistics and capacity required for projects of this scale are in place.”

Deanestor is also supplying a total of 118 communal kitchens across the two schemes which will have grey laminate units and worktops, and aluminium-effect laminate plinths.

Both sites are due to be completed in time for students to move in for the start of the 2019/20 academic year.