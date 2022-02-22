Three Kirkby residents receive Anti-Social Behaviour Injunctions after aggressive behaviour and abuse

Ashfield District Council’s Community Safety Team obtained the orders against Katie Ross, 39, Conna Ross, 21, and Elise (Mary) Bills, 37, all of Poplar Avenue, Kirkby.

Despite support being offered and warnings being issued, the Community Safety team continued to receive reports about the behaviour from the local community.

Following sufficient evidence being provided, the council had little alternative other than to apply to Mansfield County Court for Injunctions.

The residents live in Poplar Avenue, Kirkby

A Without Notice injunction was granted on November 5, 2021 and granted in full on November 17, 2021 against all three residents.

The Anti-Social Behaviour Injunctions will remain in place until November 17, 2022.

The injunction forbids all three residents from committing violence or making threats of violence within the district and engaging in behaviour causing nuisance or annoyance or abusive behaviour. It also prohibits Katy Ross from allowing visitors to her property after 6pm until 9am, except emergency workers and healthcare workers, and forbids Conna Ross and Elise Bills from entering Poplar Avenue, Kirkby.

The residents were also required to pay claimant costs totalling £680.50.

Coun Helen-Ann Smith, cabinet member for Community Safety and Crime Reduction, said: “This is another fantastic result from the Community Safety Team. All three residents were causing misery to the lives of their neighbours and the wider area on Coxmoor.

"These injunctions come as part of a variety of enforcement work that we have been undertaking on Coxmoor Estate over the past 12 weeks.

“The council is committed to stamping out anti-social behaviour in Ashfield and we will take enforcement action whenever it is necessary. We want to improve the lives of the residents who are effected by the behaviours of the minority.”