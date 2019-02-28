Kirkby Station Street stabbing: what we know so far

Part of Kirkby centre has been sealed off this morning (Thursday) after a stabbing. This is what we know so far:

Man stabbed in Kirkby

* A 36-year-old man has been taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre with serious injuries following a stabbing in Kirkby.

* Officers were quickly on the scene after being called to Station Street just after 7pm yesterday (Wednesday February 27).

* A cordon has been put in place at the scene and officers are continuing to make enquiries in the area.

* The cordon will be in place until at least midday and police are asking people to avoid the area because of traffic.

* The circumstances of the attack are being investigated but it is believed to be an isolated incident.