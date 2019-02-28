"It's just getting worse" residents react after stabbing in Kirkby town centre

Kirkby residents have said that crime in the town is getting worse following a stabbing.
A 36-year-old man has been taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre with serious injuries following the stabbing on Station Street, Kirkby, yesterday, Wednesday, February 27.
Concerned Kirkby residents were at a police cordon which has been put in place at the scene to find out what had happened.
One resident Debbie Rothery, aged 52, said: "It is getting worse.
"I live on St John's Avenue I don't even dare walk my dog alone, my husband comes with me.
"I feel for their mothers who are worrying about their children."
Kirkby Station street stabbing: what we know so far
Officers are continuing to make enquiries and a forensic team was at the scene earlier today.
One resident who was looking at the scene said: "What's Kirkby coming to?"
Another resident who was also at the scene said: "It is getting scary around here, it is terrifying."
One resident who was originally for Ireland said: "It is a nice place to live, I have a lot of nice neighbours, it is just a shame."
One trader on the market said: "It is just a normal day in Kirkby, we expect it really."
The circumstances of the attack are being investigated but it is believed to be an isolated incident.
READ MORE HERE