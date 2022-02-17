Kirkby man jailed for slashing woman’s throat in football row

Nottingham Crown Court heard Ian Hensworth believed he had killed his victim following the incident, which came after an argument in his living room on Hartley Road.

The court heard that on the morning of June 16, 2021, the 62-year-old could be heard shouting in his back garden along with a woman, in an argument which was described as going on ‘for some time’.

Later that afternoon, Hensworth and a group of friends were at his house to watch a football game during the rescheduled Euro 2020 football tournament, with most of the group were in the living room and chatting.

The court heard Hensworth, who was outside, began shouting about football and made his way back into the house.

Without speaking, he grabbed a craft knife and moved towards his 41-year-old victim, before slashing her in the neck.

He then fled out of the house before sitting down in a nearby alleyway.

The woman was left in a critical condition, but has now made a full recovery.

Trial

On arrest, Hensworth told police she had ‘messed up his football’ so he ‘killed her’, saying she ‘broke my football and I slashed her throat that’s all there is to it, full stop’.

Despite admitting attacking his victim, he denied attempted murder, but was convicted after a two-day trial.

He has now been jailed for 22 years.

Detective Constable James Newton, of Nottinghamshire Police, the officer in the case, said: “This was a vicious and unprovoked attack which nearly cost a woman her life.

“Astonishingly, after the incident he remained nonchalant, admitting the offence to officers and bluntly stating he thought he had killed her, because she ‘messed up his football’.

“Not only this, he then went on to put the victim and others involved through a trial, which could only go one way given the evidence.

“I am pleased the courts have recognised the seriousness of Hensworth’s actions and he will now go on to serve a lengthy jail term.

“I hope this gives him the opportunity to reflect on his actions and realise the impact this has caused. I also hope the victim is able to seek closure from this now and move forward with her life.”