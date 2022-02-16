Huthwaite man fined for failing to confirm address under Sexual Offences Act

Officers paid an unannounced visit to Timothy Rice's address in Huthwaite, on February 1, after he failed to check in a week earlier, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court was told.

Lottie Tyler, prosecuting, said Rice told them he had been ill on the day and instead made the annual notification at the police station five days later.

When they offered to take him to the station for a community resolution, Rice became ‘irate’ and ‘wouldn't be reasoned with, despite officers trying to explain an offence had been committed’.

He told them to take him to court instead, where it would be thrown out, Ms Tyler said.

He shouted: “Arrest me then. You can't come in here and call me a liar. I'm not as green as a cabbage.”

More uniformed officers were called and he was arrested.

Magistrates heard Rice was convicted of three counts of exposure at Nottingham Crown Court in 2015. He was last before the courts in 2018 for criminal damage.

Rice, aged 31, of Swanson Avenue, admitted failing to comply with notification requirements.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said this was the first breach of the order.

She said he has been hospitalized in the past for mental health problems and tried to explain he was unwell to the police.

"He became incredibly anxious," Ms Pursglove said. "He had very little money to get to the police station."

Rice was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

