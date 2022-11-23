Kirkby man caught with throwing knives and class B drugs in his car
A Kirkby man found with drugs and throwing knives in his car could not explain why he was carrying the blades, a court heard.
Stefan Spencer's car was pulled over by police on Leeming Lane South, Mansfield, on November 7, just before noon, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.
Daniel Pietryka, prosecuting, said a seven-inch kitchen knife, three throwing knives and a small amount of amphetamine were found in the car door.
Spencer told officers he bought the class B drug for £20 and used the throwing knives for target practice in his garden.
Mr Pietryka said: “He said he had them in his car for three days and apologised.”
His defence counsel said: "In the interview he wasn't able to say why he had the knives in his car."
She said Spencer, aged 43, had been diagnosed with anxiety and depression.
Spencer, of Abbey Road, Kirkby, admitted possession of a class B drug and knives.
The case was adjourned until February for psychiatric and probation reports.