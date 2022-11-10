Kirkby man charged after throwing knives seized during stop-and-search in Mansfield Woodhouse
Throwing knives were seized after police officers stopped a car in Mansfield Woodhouse, suspected to be linked to drug crime.
The weapons were recovered, along with other knives and a quantity of drugs suspected to be amphetamine, after dedicated knife-crime officers carried out the stop on Leeming Lane South, Mansfield Woodhouse, on November 7.
Stefan Spencer, aged 43, of Abbey Road, Kirkby, was subsequently charged with possession of a knife in a public place and possession of a class B drug.
He has been released on conditional bail while police investigations continue.
PC Dean Fenton, of Nottinghamshire Police’s county knife crime team, said: “We know the horrific consequences knife crime can have on families and whole communities which is why we treat it with such seriousness as a force and why we remain completely focused on doing everything we can to keep people safe and prevent knife crime before it happens.”