News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Kirkby man charged after throwing knives seized during stop-and-search in Mansfield Woodhouse

Throwing knives were seized after police officers stopped a car in Mansfield Woodhouse, suspected to be linked to drug crime.

By Shelley Marriott
18 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Nov 2022, 8:14am

The weapons were recovered, along with other knives and a quantity of drugs suspected to be amphetamine, after dedicated knife-crime officers carried out the stop on Leeming Lane South, Mansfield Woodhouse, on November 7.

Stefan Spencer, aged 43, of Abbey Road, Kirkby, was subsequently charged with possession of a knife in a public place and possession of a class B drug.

He has been released on conditional bail while police investigations continue.

Throwing knives were seized by members of Nottinghamshire Police’s proactive county knife crime team

Most Popular

Read More
Off road bike seized in Langwith by Shirebrook Police

PC Dean Fenton, of Nottinghamshire Police’s county knife crime team, said: “We know the horrific consequences knife crime can have on families and whole communities which is why we treat it with such seriousness as a force and why we remain completely focused on doing everything we can to keep people safe and prevent knife crime before it happens.”