The weapons were recovered, along with other knives and a quantity of drugs suspected to be amphetamine, after dedicated knife-crime officers carried out the stop on Leeming Lane South, Mansfield Woodhouse, on November 7.

PC Dean Fenton, of Nottinghamshire Police’s county knife crime team, said: “We know the horrific consequences knife crime can have on families and whole communities which is why we treat it with such seriousness as a force and why we remain completely focused on doing everything we can to keep people safe and prevent knife crime before it happens.”