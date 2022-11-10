Violent boozer assaulted ex and sister in Forest Town after downing bottle of gin

Nathan Campbell was drunk when he pulled up next to his ex, whose car had broken down, on February 27, said prosecutor Sarah Holland.

He told her he needed to leave quickly because the police were coming and forced her into his car against her will.

The woman, with whom he had been in an on-off relationship for three years, tried to cling to the door to stop him.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

She was ‘absolutely terrified because he had been drinking’, said Ms Holland, and witnesses described him swearing and threatening to ram someone off the road.

Campbell, aged 24, drove to his sister's home in Forest Town, where she confronted him with an allegation he had assaulted someone else.

He grabbed her by the throat, slammed her to the floor and kicked her, leaving her with bruises, reddening and scratches.

He was arrested in West Yorkshire and appeared before magistrates the next day, when he admitted drink-driving and was disqualified.

The court heard there had been previous allegations of domestic violence and his ex was reluctant to make a report because she was scared of him.

The defendant, of previous good character, represented himself. He apologised and said he was embarrassed, adding he had sought help for his drinking.

He said that he was hoping to re-build his relationship with his sister.

Campbell, of Rosebank Road, Newton Heath, Manchester, admitted two counts of assault when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on September 20.

Sentencing was adjourned until Thursday for a probation report, when he received an 18-month community order with ten rehabilitation days. He was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

The presiding magistrate told him both of his victims were left 'petrified and physically bruised and cut', but the bench regarded the incident as ‘a one-off’.