Jail for Mansfield axe man who swung at family friend’s head while neighbours looked on

Mark Beresford missed his partner's daughter's boyfriend “by centimetres” while swinging at him five or six times during the fracas on Winster Way, on February 22, at 2.45pm, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Emma Gilberthorpe, prosecuting, said Beresford's opponent hit him with metal bicycle handlebars in the hope he would drop the axe, and ran away when he did not.

One neighbour was “shaking in sheer panic” when she rang the police and it took place in front of a number of people including a three-year-old child.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

“There was a risk of serious disorder and alarm and distress was caused,” Ms Gilberthorpe added.

Beresford, aged 33, was arrested and made no comment when he was interviewed.

“He said he was afraid for his safety and found the axe in a shed at his mum's address where he lives,” a probation officer said.

The court heard there were tensions between the two men, who live on the same street, and words were exchanged on Facebook.

Beresford has nine previous convictions for 18 offences, but nothing since February 2018 when he was fined for drunk and disorderly behaviour. He was last in trouble for violence in 2015.

Beresford, of Winster Way, admitted possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said: “It's common knowledge they haven’t got along. Considerable animosity was bubbling under and Mr Beresford feared an attack.

“When the police arrived both of them could have been arrested as they were both armed and actively swinging. Only Mr Beresford was arrested and prosecuted. There is a low chance of it happening again.”

Mr Stocks said Beresford encountered “enormous difficulties” with his cell mate while on remand. This led to him making two attempts on his own life and there is a “greater risk of self-harm” if he is returned to custody.

Sentencing, magistrates told him: “The court takes a very dim view of this very unfortunate incident. The fact there were no injuries as a result of this fracas is just good fortune.”