Police were called to The White Swan, on Devonshire Square, Sutton town centre, after reports one man was armed with a knife and another with a knuckleduster, on February 9.

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard Jonathon Brown told officers he had the knuckle duster in his pocket for protection because he was scared.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said Brown told police he bought it a month or two earlier and sprayed it black so it was not shiny, but claimed he only carried it to intimidate would-be attackers and would not use it.

Ms Allsop said this is Brown's third strike for possessing offensive weapons, and a minimum jail term of six months must be imposed, unless there are exceptional circumstances,

Brown, aged 30, of Southwell Close, Kirkby, admitted possession of an offensive weapon.

Pars Samrai, mitigating, said there was no suggestion it was produced or used to threaten anyone and Brown’s last conviction was 12 years ago.

Mr Samrai said: “It seems to me that comments made to the police were authentic. He has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.”

He said Brown was the victim of a “severe assault”, when he was stabbed in the back of the head with a screwdriver and a bottle was smashed into his face, shattering his eye socket.

Since then he has suffered “a high degree of anxiety” and leads a “hermit lifestyle”.

“On this occasion he went out for the night and took the knuckleduster to make him feel safe,” said Mr Samrai.

“He accepts it makes the situation worse.

“One good thing to come out of this is that he has been back in touch with the mental health services.

“What I hope we can achieve in due course is to persuade the court not to send him to prison on the basis there are cicrumstances which would make it unfair to send him to prison.”