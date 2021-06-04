Nottinghamshire house 'shook' when drink driver crashed into it

Stephen Miller was driving a Ford Focus when he lost control as he turned off Main Street on to Wetsyke Lane in Balderton just before 8pm, on May 15, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.

"The house had shaken with the impact," she said.

Police were called and Miller was taken to hospital, but he refused to be examined. En route, he told the officers he had drunk three pints of ale with friends in a pub.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court.

When he was interviewed later, he said that he over-steered on a wet road and may have been driving too fast.

A test revealed he had 62 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Amy Godson, mitigating, said Miller, of previous good character, deserved full credit for his guilty plea and for the full and frank admissions he made to police.

"He doesn't seek to excuse what happened and he would like to express his deep and genuine remorse," she said.

Ms Godson said the inevitable ban would have a ‘significant impact’ on Miller's family.

Miller, 38, of Simpson Close, Balderton, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was banned for 17 months, but a drink drivers’ rehabilitation course will reduce the disqualification by 129 days if he completes it before April 2022.

He was fined £461 and was order to pay a £46 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.