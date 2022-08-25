Kind-hearted police step up to replace Mansfield youngster's toys destroyed in fire
Police officers in Mansfield have shown their softer side – donating toys to a Mansfield youngster who lost many of his in a fire.
Fire broke out in fields near Maunleigh and Breckbank, off Barringer Road, Forest Town, on August 13.
One house on Maunleigh, suffered considerable damage from the arson attack, while flames spread to an outdoor playhouse in the garden of a neighbouring home where Claire and Adam Smith live with their four-year-old son, Harrison – destroying dozens of Harrison’s toys.
Neighbours have already raised more than £1,200 for those affected, through a Gofundme appeal – see bit.ly/3AVlneN – and now police have stepped in to replace many of Harrison’s toys.
PC Colin Bland, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield neighbourhood policing team, said: “This was a horrible experience for Harrison and his family and we decided we had to do something to help.
“So, using our contacts in the community, we approached several businesses and asked them to help with donations.
“Members of our team also contributed and I was amazed with how much came in in such a short space of time.
“People were amazingly generous and I was delighted to be able to deliver these toys to Harrison.
“He is a super little boy and it was so rewarding to see his face when we arrived.
“As police officers, we spend a lot of time dealing with very difficult and challenging people, so it is always a joy when we are in a position to do something like this.
“Contributions were made by Smyths Toys, Argos, Tesco in Oak Tree and Asda in Forest Town and I can’t thank them enough.”
Claire said: “The fire was really upsetting for all of us, particularly for Harrison who lost so many of his toys.
“The police have been really supportive ever since, but this was a total surprise for us. PC Bland said he was going to pop over to see Harrison again, but this was just totally overwhelming.
“I would like to thank everyone involved in making this happen – from the officers who took part to the local businesses who have been so generous.
Two teenagers arrested in connection with the fire – a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy – remain on police bail as investigations into the fire continue.