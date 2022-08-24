Serial shoplifter jailed after targeting Mansfield Woodhouse supermarket

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Glasby, 45, of High Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, was already barred from Morrisons before he entered the store to swipe meat, booze, chocolates and other items.

Glasby struck at the same store on four occasions in four months, between July and October 2021, but had been known to shop staff for his offending over an eight-year period.

Glasby has now been jailed for 11 months after admitting four thefts.

Security staff at the High Street store were alerted on July 19, 2021, when Glasby stuffed eight packs of sirloin steak in his zipped up jacket and fled the store.

He next targeted the supermarket on August 30, to again swipe steaks, before returning on September 7, in an attempt to steal gin.

When confronted by store staff, Glasby threatened to ‘smash their faces in’.

He returned on October 13, and stole two boxes of chocolates from the store.

Police Constable Laura Marriott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Retail crime can often be seen as a victimless crime. However, this couldn’t be further from the truth.

“When shop staff or security staff are subjected to threats or assaults, they are left living in fear both inside and outside of the workplace.