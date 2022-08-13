Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service are currently dealing with a large blaze on Maunleigh in Forest Town, Mansfield. The fire, close to Maun Valley Park, was reported at around 3.00pm this afternoon.
Grass and undergrowth are well alight, and the flames have started to spread to two properties – both of which have been evacuated.
Barringer Road is currently closed in both directions to allow fire crews to bring the blaze under control.
Six fire engines have been deployed to the scene – with two from Ashfield, along with engines from Arnold, Mansfield, Blidworth and Alfreton.