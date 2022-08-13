Fire crews deployed to ‘large’ blaze in Mansfield – with people evacuated as flames spread to nearby properties

Fire crews are tackling a ‘large’ blaze in Mansfield this afternoon – which has seen two properties evacuated.

By Tom Hardwick
Saturday, 13th August 2022, 4:19 pm
Updated Saturday, 13th August 2022, 4:19 pm

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service are currently dealing with a large blaze on Maunleigh in Forest Town, Mansfield. The fire, close to Maun Valley Park, was reported at around 3.00pm this afternoon.

Grass and undergrowth are well alight, and the flames have started to spread to two properties – both of which have been evacuated.

Barringer Road is currently closed in both directions to allow fire crews to bring the blaze under control.

There are currently six crews on the scene.

Six fire engines have been deployed to the scene – with two from Ashfield, along with engines from Arnold, Mansfield, Blidworth and Alfreton.

