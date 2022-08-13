Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service are currently dealing with a large blaze on Maunleigh in Forest Town, Mansfield. The fire, close to Maun Valley Park, was reported at around 3.00pm this afternoon.

Grass and undergrowth are well alight, and the flames have started to spread to two properties – both of which have been evacuated.

Barringer Road is currently closed in both directions to allow fire crews to bring the blaze under control.

There are currently six crews on the scene.

