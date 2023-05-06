Murder trial brothers had 85-year-old victim’s blood on their trainers

Matthew Roe, from Jacksdale, and his brother Luke deny murdering Henry Thwaites, on July 23 last year, and hiding his body under a metal fence by the Welbeck Estate in north Nottinghamshire, where it was found by a passing motorist the next morning.

The trial has heard Mr Thwaites, a friend of their mother, had served two separate prison terms for offences against boys under 16.

Nottingham Crown Court heard the brothers later travelled to Abby Dixon's address in Watson Road, Worksop, where it is alleged she helped them dispose of clothes in a garden incinerator.

Lime Tree Avenue, where Mr Thwaites' body was discovered.

The 27-year-old, described in court as being in a relationship with Luke Roe, denies two counts of assisting an offender.

The expert, who belongs to the International Association of Blood Pattern Analysts, said DNA tests proved there was a “one in a billion” chance traces of blood found on the brothers’ trainers did not belong to Mr Thwaite.

He said there was “extremely strong support for the view” both brothers were involved in the attack, rather than one or the other of them remaining inside the vehicle during the assault.

Cross-examining him, barrister Adrian Langdale said: “One explanation is the person was involved with an assault, but it’s also consistent with a number of alternative scenarios.”

However, the expert said: “They are not equally likely. I use my experience and expertise to estimate how likely they are.”

He said at least two scientists independently evaluated the evidence and he conducted numerous experiments.

He said: “We kick, we punch, we hit items to look at a whole host of ways in which blood can be transferred.”

The jury previously heard evidence from a pathologist who said Mr Thwaites was rendered unconscious very quickly, but his death was not instantaneous.

Mr Thwaites had extensive injuries to his head and face, fractures to his cheekbones and skull caused by repeated blows to the head – some of which were severely forceful – which led to traumatic brain injuries.

Luke Roe, aged 34, of Potter Street, Worksop, and 25-year-old Matthew Roe, of Franklin Road, Jacksdale, deny murder and four charges of fraud, after they were alleged to have tried to use his bank card after death.