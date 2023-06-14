The property on Outram Street was uncovered after an unannounced ‘powers of entry’ inspection by officers from Ashfield Council’s environmental health residential team.

The small flat was occupied by six males who were being charged more than £1,500 a month by the landlord.

Officers also inspected a second property in Sutton and found it was overcrowded with no heating, and damp and mould problems.

Six men were living in the illegal HMO in Sutton

Officers took immediate action to ensure the occupiers of the properties were safe, and are currently investigating the landlords.

The Housing Act 2004 requires all properties occupied by five or more people forming two or more households who share amenities to be licenced.

It is a criminal offence for someone unlicenced to manage, or be in control of, a property that requires a licence.

Offences can result in prosecution or penalties of up to £30,000.

Mould on the ceiling of the second property the council team inspected

Coun Tom Hollis (Ash Ind), executive lead for strategic housing and climate change, said: “The vast majority of landlords in Ashfield operate responsibly, but there is a small

minority that don’t.

"Overcrowded properties often house the most vulnerable residents in the community, and we are committed to targeting unscrupulous landlords and

improving the lives for private tenants.

“The team have information to suggest that we have approximately 80 HMOs that may be required to be licensed or are smaller HMOs not complying with the required regulations.

"Over the coming months officers will continue with investigations of suspected HMOs as part of our dedication to improve housing and safeguard our most vulnerable residents.”