Nottinghamshire NHS chiefs urge patients to still attend appointments during junior doctors strikes

The strike, which will be the third taken by junior doctors, started at 7am this morning (Wednesday) and will run until 7am on Saturday, June 17.

During the last strike in April, which ran for four days, there were 195,000 cancellations and 27,361 staff not at work due to industrial action across the country

However, despite the disruption to services, many appointments will still be going ahead so it is important that the public do attend appointments unless they hear otherwise.

Bosses at hospitals like King's Mill in Sutton say please attend appointments unless otherwise told

Dr David Selwyn, medical director, Sherwood Forest Hospital Trust said: “Junior doctors play a vital role in helping us deliver all aspects of healthcare across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

"Because they make up nearly half of our medical workforce, it is inevitable that there will be disruption during this industrial action.

"As we need to prioritise our emergency and in-patient pathways this may mean that patients have more planned care appointments rescheduled, for which we apologise.

"If this occurs, we will re-arrange these appointments for you, as soon as possible.

“Please attend your appointments unless you are contacted. If industrial action means your appointment has to be cancelled, your hospital, GP or other provider will directly contact you to make alternative arrangements.”

Ifti Majid, Nottinghamshire Healthcare’s chief executive, added: “I hugely value the vital contribution our junior doctors make and respect their legal right to take industrial action

"I hope that a resolution will be found very soon.

“Throughout the junior doctor strikes, our focus is to maintain patient safety.

"As with previous industrial action, our teams have developed robust plans to mitigate the impact on our services and we are doing all we can to ensure safe and compassionate care. It is important that people continue to attend their appointments, unless they have been notified that they have been cancelled.”

How the public can help use healthcare resources as best as possible:

Please use A&E or call 999 if you are facing life-threatening illness or injury – your NHS is here for you when you need it, especially if you or your loved ones become seriously ill or injured, or their life is at risk.

If your relative is due to be discharged from hospital and needs to be collected, please do whatever you can to help bring them home as early as possible as this will help teams free up a hospital bed for someone waiting to be admitted.

The quickest way to receive medical help is via NHS111 online, but you can also use your GP, pharmacy or urgent treatment centre.

Pharmacies can offer over-the-counter advice and treat common illnesses such as colds, sore throats, stings and allergies.

Consider using urgent treatment centres as they can treat injuries including sprains, strains, suspected fractures, bites, cuts, scalds, and other non-life-threatening conditions. and waiting times are usually much shorter than A&E.