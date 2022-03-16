Two 16-year-old youths were left with injuries to their head and neck after being attacked with a machete in Bilsthorpe.

Both boys required treatment for injuries, but have since been discharged home from hospital.

Nottinghamshire Police said multiple people are understood to have been involved in the fight on The Green, Bilsthorpe, on Saturday, March 12.

The incident happened on The Green, Bilsthorpe.

Another 15-year-old and three 16-year-olds were arrested on suspicion of affray on Monday.

All six have now been released on conditional bail as enquiries continue.

Detective Sergeant Matt Dumbrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Cases such as this are precisely why we are so committed as a force to stopping all incidents of knife crime and preventing people in our communities from getting hurt.

“Two teenagers required hospital treatment following this incident, but it is no exaggeration at all to say it is only because of good fortune their injuries were not much more serious.

“We have now arrested six people as part of this investigation, which should send out a strong message to everyone that this type of behaviour will never be tolerated.

“Our enquiries are still ongoing.

“With this in mind, we’d ask anyone who witnessed what happened, or who knows anything that could assist us with the investigation, to get in touch immediately.”

Anyone with any information relating to this incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 502 of March 12, 2022.