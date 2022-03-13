Two teenagers arrested after Machete attack near Mansfield

Two 16-year-old boys were left with injuries to their head and neck after being attacked with a machete in The Green, Bilsthorpe, at around 5.10pm on Saturday, March 12.

Both boys required hospital treatment following the attack but neither are thought to have sustained injuries that are life-threatening or life-altering.

Two boys, aged 15 and 16, have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent following the incident. They both remain in police custody.

Detective Sergeant Matt Dumbrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This is quite clearly a very serious incident which, due to sheer luck only, thankfully hasn’t ended in tragedy and with two teenage boys sustaining much more serious injuries.

“We are absolutely committed as a force to eradicating incidents of knife crime from our communities and to taking anyone who gets involved in this kind of behaviour off our streets.