Four arrests in Kirkby as officers uncover bags of suspected cocaine secreted in underwear

Police found a stash of suspected Class A drugs and arrested four people after pulling over a car in Kirkby – uncovering bags of suspected cocaine secreted in the underwear of one of the people inside.

The vehicle caught the attention of officers on a night time patrol in Kingsway, Kirkby, around 4am on Tuesday, August 6.

After stopping the car, officers began a search which uncovered bags of suspected cocaine secreted in the underwear of one of the people inside.

They also seized multiple mobile phones and a large amount of cash found within the car.

Image: Nottinghamshire Police.

Two women, aged 19 and 40, and two men, aged 19 and 22, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

Inspector Gina Boothby, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers on patrol are always alert to suspicious vehicles and this car came to our attention in the early hours of the morning.

“Carrying out meticulous searches is also an important part of our officers’ training.

“People often think they can conceal drugs within their clothing but we quickly found suspected cocaine had been hidden away in one suspect’s underwear.

“Car stops like this help to prevent drugs being transported around our communities and disrupt this criminality.”