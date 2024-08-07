Mansfield Council to spend more than £4m on social housing renovations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mansfield Council could spend more than £4m across two years bringing social homes up to modern standards.

A delegated decision will be taken next Tuesday to secure a contractor for renovations to council-owned homes.

The proposed work would include improving kitchens, bathrooms, toilets and wet rooms.

A stock survey assessed what improvements were required across the Labour-run council’s housing stock.

Mansfield Council is set to spend more than £4m on social housing renovations. Photo: Submitted

The likely spending on these property works is estimated at £2,100,000 per year, with a two-year contract being proposed.

A report to the assistant director of housing read: “The works associated with this contract will provide more modern facilities to the housing stock and increase the safety, health, and wellbeing of our residents.

“This decision is in line with the council’s housing priority for ensuring there is an adequate supply of good quality, managed housing which is accessible and affordable to those who need it.”

The spending has already been approved in housing budgets and would not include new spending.

The report says the council’s housing repairs and assets team is currently working to obtain several other contracts as part of a wider programme to invest in its homes.

Housing authorities like Mansfield must provide homes that meet the current statutory minimum for housing.

Homes must also be in a reasonable state of repair and have reasonably modern facilities and services.

In the report, it is proposed that any approved contract should be awarded to Matthews and Tannert, a plumbing, heating and electrical company that Mansfield Council has previously worked with.

The contractor is already in a contract with the authority, which will expire in November and needs updating, the report adds.