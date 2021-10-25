Former Mansfield woman among two charged with murder after death of baby

Kayleigh Driver, 29, and Michael Davis, 27, both of Carlisle Street, Leicester, appeared at Leicester Magistrates’ Court today charged with five offences.

The charges related to the death of baby Ollie Davis, who was found unresponsive in his cot on the morning of October 21 2017 at an address in Upper Temple Walk, Beaumont Leys.

Kayleigh Driver is originally from Mansfield.

A spokesperson from Leicestershire Police said: “Two people were arrested on October 27 2017.

"Since then, a complex investigation has been carried out.

“They face charges of murder of a victim under one, causing/allowing the death of a child, one count of grievous bodily harm with intent and one of causing/allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm – all between October 9 and October 21 2017, and a further count of grievous bodily harm with intent between 9 October and 18 October 2017”

