Emergency services were called to the blaze in Coxs Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, just after 5:05am on Friday October 22 and were quickly on scene.

Extensive damage was caused to furniture and a number of the rooms in the house, but fortunately no one was injured.

Declan Gilluley, 24, of Cox’s Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

Fire and smoke damaged the whole property

Detective Inspector Pamela Dowson, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Emergency services were quick to attend reports of the house fire and thankfully no one was injured.

“Fire can have incredibly dangerous consequences and we will always thoroughly investigate reports of arson.

“A man has now been charged in connection with the incident and officers continue to make enquiries and conduct their investigation.”

Mr Gilluley was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrate’s Court on Monday October 25.

The fire broke out just after 5am

The family have set up a JustGiving page to help replace everything that was lost in the blaze, you can donate here.

