Five new Neighbourhood Watch schemes planned in Sutton

As part of the Safer Streets initiative, which has already seen increased CCTV coverage in the town, ‘there is a commitment to support the launch of five new Neighbourhood Watch schemes in Sutton’.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield community team said: “Neighbourhood Watch is an excellent community-focused scheme aiming to build safer, stronger and more active communities.

“From speaking with members of our communities there is a strong community focus with neighbours looking out for each other.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five Neighbourhood Watch schemes are planned in Sutton.

The team urged anyone interested to visit the Neighbourhood Watch website at ourwatch.org.uk

The spokesman said: “We would be happy to support and bring crime and anti-social behaviour data to Neighbourhood Watch meetings on an ongoing basis. If you have ay questions regarding the scheme please contact us.

“While the Safer Streets pledge relates to Sutton, Neighbourhood Watch is supported by Nottinghamshire Police, so we would equally support any schemes across the district.