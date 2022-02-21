Sutton shops receive CCTV cameras to crackdown on anti-social behaviour and crime

In total 58 cameras will be installed on shops along Outram Street and the town centre to establish a high level of coverage in the area.

The cameras can capture crisp images thanks to built-in lighting and they will be filming 24/7 to ensure people feel safer while shopping and walking through Sutton.

This is just one of the projects Ashfield District Council is delivering as part of Safer Streets, an initiative to tackle ongoing issues with crime and anti-social behaviour in New Cross and the wider Sutton area, with a particular focus on women and girls.

Wayne Bennett, Ashfied District Council, Antonio Taylor, community protection manager at Ashfied District Council, Jenny Tindall, owner of Sewilicious Fabrics, Coun Helen-Ann Smith, Fiona Asbury, manager at Sewilicous, and Andy Sheppard from Action Alarms

Delivered by Ashfield Community Safety Partnership, including the council, police, fire service, county council and Police and Crime Commissioner, Safer Streets is working on projects ranging from improving street lighting to trialling safety apps to help protect women and girls out on the street.

Coun Helen-Ann Smith, cabinet member for Community Safety and Crime Reduction, said: “These cameras are fantastic and will make a real difference to Outram Street. The fact that they are running at all times and capturing high-definition images should work to make women and girls feel safer, and deter potential criminals.

"The CCTV cameras, combined with the other projects, should reassure residents that Sutton is a safer place to visit, work and live.”

Sewilicious Fabrics on Outram Street is one of the shops who had a state of the art camera fitted.

Jenny Tindall, owner of the shop said: “We are really excited to get these cameras, we think they are going to be a huge benefit to Outram Street. It’s going to help with the safety down here, especially for the women and girls who could need to use this service.”