Suspected drug dealer stopped in Annesley Woodhouse after concerns over driving

A suspected drug dealer was arrested after police officers became concerned by the standard of his driving.

By Jon Ball
Monday, 28th February 2022, 7:51 am

Police spotted a car travelling along Annesley Road, Hucknall, on Thursday, February 24, at about 9.10pm, and intercepted it io Skegby Road, Annesley Woodhouse.

Noticing a smell of cannabis, the officers searched the vehicle and detained the driver.

A quantity of cannabis was discovered, along with a range of specialist growing equipment.

The car was stopped on Skegby Road, Annesley Woodhouse.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “A later search of an address in Hucknall uncovered a small cannabis grow and a significant quantity of what is believed to be cocaine.

“Cash, mobile phones and scales were also seized.”

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possessing class A drugs with intent to supply. He was later released under investigation.

Inspector David Mather, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a great bit of work by officers who were led by their intuition to a significant quantity of illegal drugs.”

