Suspected drug dealer stopped in Annesley Woodhouse after concerns over driving
A suspected drug dealer was arrested after police officers became concerned by the standard of his driving.
Police spotted a car travelling along Annesley Road, Hucknall, on Thursday, February 24, at about 9.10pm, and intercepted it io Skegby Road, Annesley Woodhouse.
Noticing a smell of cannabis, the officers searched the vehicle and detained the driver.
A quantity of cannabis was discovered, along with a range of specialist growing equipment.
A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “A later search of an address in Hucknall uncovered a small cannabis grow and a significant quantity of what is believed to be cocaine.
“Cash, mobile phones and scales were also seized.”
A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possessing class A drugs with intent to supply. He was later released under investigation.
Inspector David Mather, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a great bit of work by officers who were led by their intuition to a significant quantity of illegal drugs.”