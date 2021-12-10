Fifth man charged after alleged murder in Somercotes
A fifth man has been charged with the alleged murder of a man in Somercotes
Police and ambulance crews attended Somercotes Hill, Somercotes, on November 25, at about 1.40am.
Peshang Sleman, age 22, was found at the scene and taken to hospital in Nottingham, but was pronounced dead by doctors.
Twenty-year-old Mohammad Shekak, of City Road, Sheffield, has now been charged with murder.
He is due to appear before magistrates in Derby today.
Four other men have already been charged in this case.
They are:
- Mohammed Rasulii, 32, of Somercotes Hill, Somercotes, charged with murder and threatening another with an offensive weapon
- Herish Zandi, 29, of Somercotes Hill, Somercotes, charged with murder and possessing an offensive weapon
- Sam Mohazeri, 24, of Croydon Road, Caterham, Surrey, charged with murder and having a bladed article in a public place
- Danyaal Panahi, 21, of Kelvedon Gardens, Nottingham, charged with murder