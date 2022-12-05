One gang member pinned Mr Bramwell to the sofa, while two others ransacked the house.

A fourth member of the group waited in a Seat car – caught on CCTV nearby – ready to drive the gang away.

Barry Bramwell had his life savings stolen by a gang who broke into his home

As well as the cash and jewellery, which included bracelets and necklaces, jars of coins were also taken, along with two jewellery boxes, birth certificates and Barry’s late wife’s death certificate

They also tried to take Barry’s watch, but he managed to get it back, getting injured with the baton in the process.

The gang also threatened to take the box containing Barry’s late wife’s ashes, but left it where it was after Barry told them what it was and pleaded with them to leave it alone.

Barry’s family have now started a Gofundme appeal to try and replace some of the money stolen -to donate, see bit.ly/3OYKVgn

A Seat car believed to have been used by the raiders was captured on CCTV.

And they are hoping that if anyone in or around Shirebrook hears of someone selling gold jewellery, jewellery boxes or suddenly having lots of money, they will report it to the police.

Keeley Graves, Barry’s granddaughter, said: “We had gone to see him and left about 6pm. Then by 7pm they were in his house, so they must have been watching waiting for when my car wasn’t in the drive anymore.

“We went straight back to his house on Saturday as soon as it happened and my auntie is going to him every day and we’ll continue to go to him throughout the week, so he’s always got someone with him.

“He’s just sleeping on the settee, he’s not even going up to bed, he’s just very, very shaken up.”

Police, who said Mr Bramwell was not seriously injuried, are now appealing for information.