Elderly resident assaulted and cash stolen in armed raid on house near Mansfield

A “significant amount of money” has been stolen by three armed men who broke into a house and assaulted an elderly man.

By Jon Ball
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Dec 2022, 7:32am

Police said three masked men, armed with a baton, raided a house on Chestnut Drive, Shirebrook.

The trio, all wearing black and armed with a baton, assaulted the victim before fleeing in a Seat car captured on CCTV parked nearby.

Derbyshire Police said the victim was not seriously injured and is being supported by his family following the incident, which happened on Friday, December 3, at about 7.10pm.

A Seat car believed to have been used by the raiders was captured on CCTV.

A police spokesman said: “Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, in particular anyone with CCTV or dash-cam footage that may have captured images of the three men, is asked to contact the force, including reference 22*708386.

To contact the police:

Send a private message to the force’s Facebook page;

Send a direct message to the force contact centre, via Twitter, @derpolcontact;

Chestnut Drive, Shirebrook.

Use the force’s online contact form;

Call 101.